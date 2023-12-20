6abc Helicopter Crash: Photographer, pilot killed after Chopper 6 crashes in Wharton State Forest

A helicopter crash in Burlington County has ended in tragedy for a local news outlet.

ABC Action News confirms that a photographer and pilot onboard died after Chopper 6 crashed in Wharton State Forest Tuesday night.

The helicopter came down near Quaker Bridge and Mullica River roads in Washington Township around 8 p.m.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as crews searched the area, and a small fire appeared to break out near the scene.

FAA officials say the Eurocopter AS350B2 helicopter was located in Hammonton around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Both the photographer and pilot were on their way back from an assignment at the Jersey Shore, according to ABC News.

Their names have yet to be released as families are still being notified at this time.

However, ABC News says they "have a long history with our station and have been working as part of the Action News team for years."

State Park Police provided an update early Wednesday morning, stating that the investigation has been suspended until daybreak due to the remote location of the crash.

They say the investigation could last much of the day, and are asking residents to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.