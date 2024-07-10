Paynesville’s Hilltop Restaurant roof catches fire, people evacuated

article

A popular restaurant in central Minnesota had its roof catch fire on Tuesday in the process of installing a new one, authorities say.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:45 a.m. on July 9, authorities received a call that the Hilltop Restaurant located at 28518 State Highway 55 had caught fire, and the people inside were being evacuated.

Once onsite, investigators learned the fire started on the roof of the building with a torch that was being used to install a new rubber roof between two areas. Two fire extinguishers were used to try to contain the fire until fire crews arrived.

The restaurant describes itself as a "family owned, friendly environment" with a menu that features a brunch buffet, pastas and burgers.