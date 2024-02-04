Pat Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' father, arrested for 3rd or more DUI in Texas

article

Pat Mahomes, the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Jr., was arrested in Tyler, Texas, Saturday for driving while intoxicated for the third time or more.

It’s unclear what led to his arrest by the Tyler Police Department, but jail records from Smith County show 53-year-old Patrick Mahomes, Sr., has several prior DWI arrests dating back to 2012. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to a DWI charge and was ordered to spend 40 days in jail, according to Fox News Digital.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugs his dad before an AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sep 26, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sp Expand

Mahomes’ arrest comes a week before his superstar son and his team play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Mahomes Sr., a former pro baseball pitcher, was seen on the field with the Chiefs last week celebrating their AFC championship win, Fox News Digital reports.

The Chiefs are vying to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Mahomes Sr.’s bond was set at $10,000. He had not been released yet as of Sunday, according to jail records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.