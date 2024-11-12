Parents lament lack of grandchildren as newer generations wait longer

A tough situation is occurring for some families, when parents have one plan in mind for the family tree, and their children have different ideas about that family legacy.

Background

Recently, there has been extra noise because of a recent New York Times article.

The article dives in on a new reality in america: falling birthrates, as more adults say they do not want children. a trend that means more, and more seniors will have to come to grips with the fact they may never have grandchildren.

Parent input

Sandra Warfield is still waiting and hoping for grandchildren one day.

"I don’t wanna put any undue pressure on them because it’s their decision," Warfield told FOX 9. "it’s a big responsibility to bring a kid into the world."

Meanwhile, Jean Heyduck is happy with her new reality – recently relocating from a warmer climate just to be closer to her growing family. Only one of her four children decided to have children.

"We were really happy that she had kids so we could experience that, but if she had decided not to, I think there would’ve been a little bit of disappointment," she said.