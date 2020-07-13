Owatonna PD, BCA investigating fatal stabbing in city park

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Owatonna Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Owatonna Sunday evening.

In a press release, the BCA and police say they responded to a 911 call in Dartts Park around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man unconscious suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service EMTs rendered aid, but the man died at the scene. Authorities have identified him as 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed of Owatonna and determined he died of a stab wound to the chest.