Ortonville elementary school principal earns national education award

The Brief Principal Kristyanna Brandriet at James Knoll Elementary School in the Ortonville School District earned the 2024 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership. Her school was also honored with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award in September by the U.S. Department of Education. Principal Brandriet was one of only nine honorees recognized in the country.



An elementary school principal in western Minnesota is being honored by the U.S. Department of Education for her leadership and commitment to her students.

What the award means

James Knoll Elementary School Principal Kristyanna Brandriet was awarded the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.

The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education, which adds that Principal Brandriet is one of only nine honorees in the country.

The Terrel H. Bell Award is named after the second U.S. Secretary of Education and "honors school leaders who are committed to education as a powerful and liberating force in people's lives", according to U.S. Department of Education officials.

James Knoll Elementary was also honored with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award in September for being "an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School" according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).

What they're saying

MDE Deputy Commissioner Stephanie Graff said, "Congratulations to Principal Kristyanna Brandriet on earning this well deserved recognition. The work you've done to lead your school in closing the achievement gap through student-centered decision-making, creating a close-knit community for students and staff, and focusing on student mental, physical and emotional health is making a difference for your students and is an example for principals across the country to emulate."

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona also released a statement saying, "Exemplary leaders like you are instrumental in cultivating and shaping vibrant, positive school communities and empowering and supporting teachers to achieve excellence while addressing the needs of every student. As recipients of the Terrel H. Bell Award, you have been catalysts for positive change, nurturing inclusive school cultures, and promoting innovative ways to engage students, families, and staff. Your commitment to excellence not only raises the bar for all school leaders, but also inspires those around you to strive for excellence every day. The prestigious Bell Award honors your relentless dedication and the profound impact you have on your school communities."