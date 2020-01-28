One of the oldest lionesses known in captivity dies at age 27 in Minnesota sanctuary

article

One of the oldest lionesses in captivity passed away recently at age 27 at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.

According to The Wildcat Sanctuary, Salteña spent most of her life in a traveling circus in Argentina. Then, several years ago, The Wildcat Sanctuary was contacted by a rescue group in Argentina that was looking to place seven lions at the sanctuary, including Salteña.

At the time, Salteña was 25 and had spent much her life in a tiny, rusty crate on wheels, barely able to stretch her legs. According to a news release, she suffered from malnutrition, hunger and metabolic bone disease. Her teeth were also broken and rotten from a poor diet and chewing on the bars.

Eventually, Salteña was rescued by a zoo in Argentina and later brought to The Wildcat Sanctuary.

"We knew it would be risky, but we had to try. We had to show her what life could be like,” The Wildcat Sanctuary Executive Director Tammy Thies said in the news release. “My only regret is that we couldn’t have rescued her sooner.”

Salteña finally made the long journey from Argentina to Minnesota in 2018. At The Wildcat Sanctuary, Salteña was "finally able to bask in the sun, roam her grassy habitat, and cuddle up in the soft, straw-filled beds she loved so much. She enjoyed the most freedom she’d ever experienced in her life," the sanctuary said.

"With her health declining, she was surrounded by sanctuary staff who lovingly helped her go in peace," the sanctuary said in the news release. "As the oldest lioness known in captivity, Salteña inspired so many not to give up, no matter the difficulties you’re forced to endure. In the end, the last 16 months of her life at The Wildcat Sanctuary were all she’d ever hoped for."