Officials break ground on Minnesota military museum

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Veterans Issues
Plans set for new Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley

In a former officers' quarters from 1931 and surrounded by the aircraft of wars gone by sits Minnesota’s Military Museum, a museum at Camp Ripley that has been open to the public for more than 40 years.

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials broke ground on Sunday on a planned military museum at Camp Ripley in Minnesota.

The facility will be built on a 30-acre patch of land off Highway 371 in Little Falls, Minnesota. Officials say 300 people attended a ground-breaking ceremony Sunday morning on the grounds. The ceremony included the use of a World War II-era bulldozer to bulldoze a section of land.

Construction is set to begin fully next spring and the $32 million facility is expected to open in early 2026.

