Officials break ground on Minnesota military museum

Officials broke ground on Sunday on a planned military museum at Camp Ripley in Minnesota.

The facility will be built on a 30-acre patch of land off Highway 371 in Little Falls, Minnesota. Officials say 300 people attended a ground-breaking ceremony Sunday morning on the grounds. The ceremony included the use of a World War II-era bulldozer to bulldoze a section of land.

Construction is set to begin fully next spring and the $32 million facility is expected to open in early 2026.