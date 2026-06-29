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Fights involving group of juveniles spark panic during Oakdale Summerfest fireworks show

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 29, 2026 11:57 AM CDT
Published June 29, 2026 11:57 AM CDT
article

(FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Police say fights among a large group of juveniles caused panic during the Oakdale Summerfest fireworks show on Saturday night.
    • No injuries were reported, and police said there are no confirmed reports that any shots were fired.
    • Police are reviewing the situation and are evaluating whether to add additional security measures for future events.

OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police said a series of fights involving a large group of "unruly juveniles" sparked panic during the Summerfest fireworks show in Oakdale, Minnesota Saturday night, though no injuries were reported. 

Fight involving juveniles sparks panic at firework show

What we know:

According to the Oakdale Police Department, officers responded to multiple fights during the Summerfest fireworks on Saturday night. Police said the disorderly behavior of a large group of "unruly juveniles" created widespread fear throughout the park. 

Authorities said one attendee reported seeing people with handguns during the incident. However, investigators have not confirmed that report, and police said there are no confirmed reports that any shots were fired.

"The events during [Saturday’s] Summerfest fireworks were understandably frightening for many of the families and residents who were there," Oakdale Police Chief Nick Newton said in a statement. "We are grateful that, despite the chaos, we had no reports of injuries."

The department saidit is reviewing what happened Saturday night and will work with Summerfest organizers and public safety partners to evaluate additional security measures for future events.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how many juveniles were involved, their ages or what led to the fights.

The situation is under investigation. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Oakdale Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyOakdale