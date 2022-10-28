North Minneapolis Halloween party to feature food, music, costumes and voter registration

For the second year in a row, the Capri Theater in north Minneapolis will host an outdoor Halloween bash. But this party is about more than candy and costumes — it's also a voter registration event.

The event is free and will take place from 2-5 p.m. at 2027 West Broadway across the street from the Capri Theatre. The nonprofit "Souls to the Polls" will be there to register votes and help them find their polling places on election day.

There will also be a DJ, live music, free food, roller skating and games with prizes. Costumes are encouraged.

KB Brown, the event organizer, grew up on the north side and moved his custom printing business to the neighborhood in 2016.

"It’s a very vigilant community here, and it’s very tight-knit," said Brown.

Last year, Brown organized the first northside Halloween party at the same location.

"Last year there were a lot of parents who were concerned with the violence in the community, and they were saying that they were going to take their kids to the suburbs to trick-or-treat. We just felt like why? You can trick or treat right here," he said .



The event was well-received by the community.

" I can’t describe the feeling, it’s joyful. To hear kids screaming, having fun with no worries. It’s relieving for me, instead of kids being scared," Brown said.

Standing outside the Capri Theater on west Broadway, Brown stressed the importance of voting and representation. "One of my elders said, 'If you don’t vote, shut up," said Brown.

Politics aside, Brown said that this Halloween event is all about the kids.

"I hope the kids have fun. I hope I run out of food and candy again," he said.