Non-profit started by teen to help mothers opens new location in Eagan a decade later

A 23-year-old woman from Eagan opened a new location for her non-profit organization aiming to help mothers and children after starting it in her mother's basement almost 10 years ago.

Kaitlyn Stock doesn’t make any money doing what she does, but the work is making all the difference for many mothers around the state.

"There’s a lot of people that are surprised, and then I bring them back to, well, it started when I was 13 [years old]," Kaitlyn said on Wednesday.

She has always wanted to open her closet up to the world and those in it most in need.

"It’s been a long road, but we finally made it," Kaitlyn said. Nearly a decade after she got started, Kaitlyn has succeeded, opening the doors of Kaitlyn’s Kloset at Eagan’s Saints Martha & Mary Episcopal Church.

"If you walk in the doors here, we’re happy to serve you," Kaitlyn said.

There are no questions asked, and plenty of gently used children’s items for anyone to take home. Everything is available for free; including clothing, food, school supplies and snow gear - all of it donated by the community, for the community.

"Bottles, pacifiers, sippy cups, all the things you would need, we say, to raise a child," Kaitlyn explained.

"I mean, honestly, it’s everything," client Rianna Regenold told FOX 9. "Whenever I am in need I will plan to come here."

Kaitlyn’s idea has grown fast and spread far. It’s now a 501c3 non-profit with a board of directors and thousands of clients.

But it all started in her mother’s basement.

"We had floor to ceiling stacked high of kids clothes," Kaitlyn said. "We were taking out truckloads and trailerfuls every other weekend to families."

Her mom Kristen Stock is vice president of the non-profit and enjoys having her daughter as her boss.

"The pride is like completely immeasurable," Kristen said. "I’m so proud."

But, Kristen isn’t the only one impressed by Kaitlyn, many of her clients say her passion for giving has inspired them as well.

"It blows my mind, there’s nothing this younger generation can’t do," client Rebecca Schultheis said.

"It’s an amazing story, and, of course, I’m excited to see where it takes her," Regenold finished.

Kaitlyn Kloset is open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to learn more about the organization and to see a list of donation items they are accepting.