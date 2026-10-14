No Kings 'Vote Early' events across Minnesota Saturday: List
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities No Kings Coalition is hosting another event – Vote Early Twin Cities Rally & Fest – this Saturday, Oct. 17, in Downtown Minneapolis to inspire voters ahead of the upcoming election.
It's among many No Kings events scheduled for Minnesota and across the country.
Vote Early Twin Cities Rally & Fest
What to expect:
The main event for the Twin Cities will be happening at the Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S, in Minneapolis, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The event is being hosted by Indivisible Twin Cities, MN50501, Women's March Minnesota, and Minnesota AFL-CIO. The event will include live music, voting rights speakers, family and children's activities, food trucks, and information about voting.
Voters will not be able to vote on site at this event, but information will be readily available on how attendees can go home and vote.
According to No Kings organizers, the "Vote Early" event will be a place to promote nonpartisan voter participation, bringing the community together, making plans to vote early, and helping voters understand their options on how to vote.
Full information on this Saturday's performers, speakers, activities at the event, as well as answers to FAQs can be found here.
The backstory:
Saturday's event is in contrast to previous No Kings events, which were more focused on peaceful protesting. A No Kings protest and rally in March at the Minnesota State Capitol drew more than 100,000 people as part of a nationwide day of action to protest President Donald Trump and his policies.
Other Minnesota ‘No Kings’ locations
Local perspective:
The main event will be happening in Downtown Minneapolis at The Commons, but many other No Kings "Vote Early" events will be happening throughout the Twin Cities and Minnesota at large. Here are some other locations you can expect to find the events.
All of these events are occurring on Saturday, Oct. 17, at varying times. You can RSVP to each of these events for more information.
Twin Cities area events:
- Arden Hills: South Point Park, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Bde Maka Ska: RSVP for the event's precise location, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Bloomington: Bloomington Clock Tower, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Burnsville: Burnhaven Library, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Eagan: Pilot Knob Road & Yankee Doodle Rd., from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Eden Prairie: RSVP for the event's precise location, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Edina: Halifax Ave S & W 50th St, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- North Minneapolis: RSVP for the event's precise location, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lauderdale: Larpenteur Avenue at Eustis Street continuing to Highway 280, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- St. Louis Park: West 16th Street & West End Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- St. Paul: Kexington Parkway South & 7th St W, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Stillwater: RSVP for the event's precise location, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- White Bear Lake: Railroad Park, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Events in greater Minnesota:
- Alexandria: Matt Kjelland Memorial Courts, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Bemidji: Paul Bunyan & Babe the Blue Ox Statues, from 2 to 3 p.m.
- Brainerd: Washington St. & S 6th St., from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Duluth: Grant Park, from 12 to 3 p.m.
- Ely: Whiteside Park, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hackensack: Hackensack HUB, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- International Falls: Smokey Park, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mankato: Madison Ave. & Victory Dr., from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Moose Lake: Arrowhead Lane & Folz Blvd., from 10 to 11 a.m.
- Owatonna: Owatonna Public Library, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Rochester: Soldier's Field Picnic Shelter, from 12 to 4 p.m.
- St. Cloud: 1300 W St. Germain St., from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Wabasha: Veterans Memorial Park, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A full list of events going on throughout the Twin Cities area, State of Minnesota, and neighboring states can be found here.
About No Kings and ‘Vote Early’
Dig deeper:
The No Kings theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.
The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a past press release from No Kings.
Ezra Levin, a member of Indivisible, which spearheaded the No Kings events, told The Associated Press the March 2026 No Kings protests drew at least 8 million people across the country. The previous rallies drew about 5 million and 7 million participants respectively, according to Indivisible. This would make the protest one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history.
According to the Mobilize mapped list by the No Kings organizers, there are at least 1,000 Vote Early events planned for Saturday. A full look at these events can be found here.
Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former adviser, Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.
The 2026 Midterm Election
Big picture view:
Election Day in Minnesota is on Nov. 3, 2026. All Minnesota voters will have these races on their general election ballot:
- U.S. Senator
- U.S. Representative
- Governor and Lt. Governor
- Secretary of State
- State Auditor
- Attorney General
- State Senator
- State Representatives
- Constitutional Amendment
- Judicial Seats
Some voters may have one or more of these races on their ballot:
- County Officials
- City Officers
- School Board Members
- Township Officers
- Local ballot questions
Information on your specific ballot and what choices may be on it can be found here.
Eligible Minnesotans can find information on how to register to vote here.
Registered voters can find information on how to vote, including their polling place, absentee voting, voting hours, early voting, election transparency, and more – here.
The Source: Information for this article was sourced from a press release from the organizers of the No Kings events, as well as No Kings websites. Additional information comes from previous Fox 9 reporting, the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State, and The Associated Press. This article was written in Eden Prairie, Minnesota by Maureen Breslin.