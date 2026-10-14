No Kings 'Vote Early' events across Minnesota Saturday: List

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The Brief The organizers of the No Kings protests are hosting events this Saturday to encourage Minnesotans to get out and vote. There is a main event in Downtown Minneapolis, as well as dozens of events across the Twin Cities and State of Minnesota. Election Day 2026 is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



The Twin Cities No Kings Coalition is hosting another event – Vote Early Twin Cities Rally & Fest – this Saturday, Oct. 17, in Downtown Minneapolis to inspire voters ahead of the upcoming election.

It's among many No Kings events scheduled for Minnesota and across the country.

Vote Early Twin Cities Rally & Fest

What to expect:

The main event for the Twin Cities will be happening at the Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S, in Minneapolis, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is being hosted by Indivisible Twin Cities, MN50501, Women's March Minnesota, and Minnesota AFL-CIO. The event will include live music, voting rights speakers, family and children's activities, food trucks, and information about voting.

Voters will not be able to vote on site at this event, but information will be readily available on how attendees can go home and vote.

According to No Kings organizers, the "Vote Early" event will be a place to promote nonpartisan voter participation, bringing the community together, making plans to vote early, and helping voters understand their options on how to vote.

Full information on this Saturday's performers, speakers, activities at the event, as well as answers to FAQs can be found here.

The backstory:

Saturday's event is in contrast to previous No Kings events, which were more focused on peaceful protesting. A No Kings protest and rally in March at the Minnesota State Capitol drew more than 100,000 people as part of a nationwide day of action to protest President Donald Trump and his policies.

Other Minnesota ‘No Kings’ locations

Local perspective:

The main event will be happening in Downtown Minneapolis at The Commons, but many other No Kings "Vote Early" events will be happening throughout the Twin Cities and Minnesota at large. Here are some other locations you can expect to find the events.

All of these events are occurring on Saturday, Oct. 17, at varying times. You can RSVP to each of these events for more information.

Twin Cities area events:

Events in greater Minnesota:

A full list of events going on throughout the Twin Cities area, State of Minnesota, and neighboring states can be found here.

About No Kings and ‘Vote Early’

Dig deeper:

The No Kings theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a past press release from No Kings.

Ezra Levin, a member of Indivisible, which spearheaded the No Kings events, told The Associated Press the March 2026 No Kings protests drew at least 8 million people across the country. The previous rallies drew about 5 million and 7 million participants respectively, according to Indivisible. This would make the protest one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history.

According to the Mobilize mapped list by the No Kings organizers, there are at least 1,000 Vote Early events planned for Saturday. A full look at these events can be found here.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former adviser, Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

The 2026 Midterm Election

Big picture view:

Election Day in Minnesota is on Nov. 3, 2026. All Minnesota voters will have these races on their general election ballot:

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative

Governor and Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

State Auditor

Attorney General

State Senator

State Representatives

Constitutional Amendment

Judicial Seats

Some voters may have one or more of these races on their ballot:

County Officials

City Officers

School Board Members

Township Officers

Local ballot questions

Information on your specific ballot and what choices may be on it can be found here.

Eligible Minnesotans can find information on how to register to vote here.

Registered voters can find information on how to vote, including their polling place, absentee voting, voting hours, early voting, election transparency, and more – here.