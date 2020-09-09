Nearly 70 COVID-19 cases linked to southwestern Minnesota wedding

The amount of COVID-19 cases connected to a wedding in southwestern Minnesota continues to rise, according to Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.

Wednesday, Ehresmann said "close to 70 cases" are linked to the wedding reception, which had 275 guests - an amount that exceeded capacity guidelines amid the pandemic. Masks were not worn at the gathering.

"We have definitely seen a significant amount of transmission associated with that single event," said Ehresmann.

On Friday, the case count stood at 56 cases. When Ehresmann first discussed the outbreak last week, she said there was a possibility of more cases tied to the reception because some people were avoiding testing.