Naz Reid’s sister fatally shot in New Jersey, man charged with murder

The sister of Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid has been fatally shot, and a man believed to be connected to it has been charged with murder, according to New Jersey prosecutors.

Naz Reid’s sister shot

What we know:

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says that on Sept. 6, Shaquille Green, 29, of Jackson Township, was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting death of Toraya Reid, 28, also of Jackson.

Sources close to the situation are reporting that Reid is the sister of Timberwolves fan favorite Naz Reid.

Fatal shooting

Dig deeper:

According to prosecutors, on Sept. 6, officers from the Jackson Township Police Department received a 911 call reporting shots fired and an unresponsive female in the roadway at an apartment complex around 11 a.m.

Officers that responded to the scene found Reid, who had multiple gunshot wounds, lying near the apartment complex exit.

Police say that additional responding officers later saw Green running on a nearby road, and he was taken into custody at that point.

Police believe Green had been in a relationship with Reid up to that point.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined any motive.