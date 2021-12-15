National Cathedral to ring funeral bell 800 times in memory of 800K Americans lost to COVID-19

article

The Washington National Cathedral will ring its funeral bell 800 times Wednesday in memory of the 800,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.

The tolling will take more than an hour starting at 5 p.m. (EST)

Globally, more than 5.3 million virus-related deaths have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The year began with the COVID-19 death toll at about 350,000 in the U.S., which doubled once October hit. Since March 2020, nearly 50 million people have tested positive for the virus in the country, JHU data shows.

