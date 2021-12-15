Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
4
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CST, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pope County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Stevens County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
High Wind Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

National Cathedral to ring funeral bell 800 times in memory of 800K Americans lost to COVID-19

Published 
Updated 10:19AM
News
FOX 5 DC
National Cathedral article

The Washington National Cathedral is seen closed on Good Friday due to coronavirus pandemic on April 10, 2020. - The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 Friday as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with bi

Expand

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC - The Washington National Cathedral will ring its funeral bell 800 times Wednesday in memory of the 800,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19

The tolling will take more than an hour starting at 5 p.m. (EST)

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Globally, more than 5.3 million virus-related deaths have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

Hospitals near capacity in Maryland

Maryland continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations -- they have doubled in the past three weeks alone. FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke to experts on this topic and has more.

The year began with the COVID-19 death toll at about 350,000 in the U.S., which doubled once October hit. Since March 2020, nearly 50 million people have tested positive for the virus in the country, JHU data shows. 

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES