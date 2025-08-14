Multiple cars stolen and broken into in Edina, 6 suspects arrested

The Brief Edina police say they have been investigating multiple thefts from cars and car thefts. The thefts have been occurring near the Morningside and Chowen Park neighborhoods. Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the thefts.



Six suspects were arrested after multiple cars were stolen and broken into in Edina.

Car thefts in Edina

What we know:

Edina police say that they are investigating several thefts from cars and car thefts near the neighborhoods of Morningside and Chowen Park.

According to police, car windows were smashed and valuables and garage door openers were stolen.

Six suspects were arrested over the last couple of weeks in connection to the thefts, police said.

What they're saying:

Edina police provided tips on how to avoid thefts like these:

Do not leave valuables in your car.

Take bags, garage openers and electronics with you when you leave your car.

Always lock your car doors and roll up the windows.

Leave your outside light on.