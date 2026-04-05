MSP travelers report smooth security lines despite 50-day government shutdown

The Brief The partial government shutdown has lasted 50 days, the longest in U.S. history, affecting TSA staffing and causing long airport lines. TSA workers are now receiving some back pay after an emergency directive, and security lines at airports like MSP are returning to normal. Lawmakers are still debating a funding deal, with the Senate passing a compromise that does not include ICE and the House yet to vote.



Travelers at MSP International Airport are seeing smoother security lines, but concerns remain as the partial government shutdown stretches into its 50th day.

Travelers share their experiences at MSP and other airports

What we know:

Security lines at MSP International Airport have been moving smoothly, according to travelers passing through during the shutdown. Some reported wait times of just five minutes at other airports, including Atlanta.

Travelers say they appreciate the hard work of TSA employees, especially during the busy Easter and Passover holidays. "I mean, everyone was friendly. I had a nice conversation with a TSA worker just expressed my gratitude that he was there, and acknowledged that it had been a really hard time," said Marie Norris, who traveled from Salt Lake City.

Many travelers say they feel for TSA workers who have continued to work through the shutdown, often without pay. "We just have to be grateful that they're willing to do that, and hope that the government, at some point, makes those retroactive promises and gives them bonuses and pays them back," said Jared Mackey, who traveled from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Some travelers did notice minor issues at other airports, like a broken conveyor belt in Salt Lake City, but overall lines remained short.

Concerns about pay and the shutdown’s future

Why you should care:

The shutdown has had a direct impact on TSA workers and other Department of Homeland Security employees, including FEMA and the Coast Guard. President Donald Trump signed an order in late March to get pay to TSA workers, and a broader directive on Friday guaranteed back pay for all Department of Homeland Security employees.

Despite some back pay now reaching workers, concerns remain about future paychecks if the shutdown continues. "It's hard to know that, like they're putting their job, their life, everything on pause to be here for us during holiday, it's Passover, it's Easter, putting all of those things on pause, not being with their family on Easter," said Mackey.

Some lawmakers, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, are pushing for action and have called on the president to end the congressional recess early. Lawmakers are scheduled to return April 14.

The latest from Congress

Big picture view:

The Senate has passed a compromise to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, but the deal does not include ICE. The House has not yet taken a vote on the measure.

Travelers told FOX 9 that, despite the ongoing shutdown, lines at airports remain manageable and TSA workers continue to show up for their shifts.