Mount Horeb shooting incident, subject pointed gun at officers: DOJ

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) provided more information on the shooting incident outside of Mount Horeb Middle School, which happened on Wednesday, May 1.

According to the DOJ, at about 11:11 a.m., a citizen called 911 after witnessing a subject, later identified as a Mount Horeb School District student, moving toward Mount Horeb Middle School with a backpack and what appeared to be a long gun.

Mount Horeb Police Department officers responded to the school where they located a subject who matched the description in the area of the middle school, east of the main entrance.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

According to the DOJ press release, officers directed the subject to drop the weapon, but the subject did not comply.

The subject pointed the weapon at the officers, after which law enforcement discharged their firearms, striking the subject. Lifesaving measures were deployed, but the subject died on scene.

The weapon recovered on scene was determined to be a Ruger .177 caliber pellet rifle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

No law enforcement officers or witnesses were physically injured during the incident, and involved law enforcement remain on administrative leave, per agency policy.

The involved officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

The subject has not been officially identified.

The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.