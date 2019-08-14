Motorcyclist dies after crash in Corcoran, Minn.

article

Police say a driver was killed after a motorcycle crash in Corcoran, Minnesota Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to County Road 10 just before 5:30 p.m. for a motorcycle that had gone off the roadway near Cain Road. At the scene, police tried to revive the driver but were unable to; the driver was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine why the motorcycle went off the roadway. The motorcyclist hasn't yet been identified.

UPDATE: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the driver as 37-year-old Aaron Peterschick of Loretto. The cause of death listed for Peterschick is multiple blunt force injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.