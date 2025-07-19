Morrison County sheriff: 2 found dead during welfare check

The Brief The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said two people were found dead during a welfare check in Pierz on Friday morning. The welfare check happened at a home in the 600 block of River Valley Road just after 10:30 a.m. Authorities say this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.



Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in Pierz, Minnesota, on Friday morning during a welfare check.

2 found dead in Pierz

What we know:

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said its deputies got a request for a welfare check just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

County deputies and officers from the Pierz Police Department then responded to a home in the 600 block of River Valley Road.

Two people, a man and a woman, were found dead inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not yet released information on the identities of the deceased or what might have caused their deaths.