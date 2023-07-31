More zebra mussels discovered at Lake Ann in Chanhassen

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it has found more zebra mussels in Lake Ann in Chanhassen.

Since September 2020, when a single adult zebra mussel was discovered on a swimming buoy, the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District has been conducting annual searches for this invasive species in Lake Ann.

On July 12, the watershed district staff discovered four adult zebra mussels attached to a tree branch in shallow water near the swimming beach on the southern edge of the lake. A follow-up search at the same location uncovered five more zebra mussels. However, no other mussels were found in a broader search of the lake.

Since the mussels were only found in a single spot, the Minnesota DNR is considering potential treatment options.

"Zebra mussels have never been eradicated from any lake or river in the U.S., but treatment options might reduce the risk of further spread. Early detection is key to effective management," DNR officials explained.

In its release, the DNR reminded residents that state law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

The DNR reminds boaters there are free decontamination stations available in certain areas to prevent the spread of invasive species. You can click here to find nearby stations. To decontaminate, you should spray down the watercraft with high-pressure water at temps of 120 degrees for two minutes or 140 degrees for 10 seconds. The watercraft should be dried for five days afterward before being used in another water body.

Anyone who believes they have discovered zebra mussels or any other invasive species in an area where they were not previously known should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.