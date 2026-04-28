'Lifestyle analysis' found Moorhead business owner hid income while collecting SNAP

The Brief A Moorhead business owner faces multiple felony charges for tax fraud and SNAP benefits fraud. Authorities say Christine Mary Conrad underreported income and sales, owing more than $178,000 in taxes and penalties. Conrad is also accused of wrongfully receiving more than $51,000 in SNAP benefits since 2019.



A Minnesota business owner is facing several felony charges after investigators say she filed false tax returns and fraudulently received government benefits.

Business owner charged with SNAP fraud

What we know:

Christine Mary Conrad, owner of Reese & Riley’s Olive Oil & Bistro Bar and Reasons LLC, has been charged with six felony counts each related to filing fraudulent income and sales tax returns, failing to pay sales taxes and wrongfully obtaining government assistance funds.

Conrad allegedly owes more than $178,000 in unpaid taxes, penalties, and interest, and is accused of wrongfully receiving more than $51,000 in SNAP benefits.

Dig deeper:

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says an investigation was initiated in February 2025 based on information that allegedly suggested underreporting of income and fraudulently receiving public assistance.

Between 2019 and 2024, state investigators say Conrad owned a restaurant and multiple vehicles while also getting groceries paid for by public assistance. According to authorities, a "lifestyle analysis" uncovered the fraud.

Investigators say a review of bank records showed gross deposits made to a personal and business account that had a combined total of more than $2.7 million between 2019 and 2025.

By the numbers:

The complaint alleges Conrad filed fraudulent individual income tax and sales tax returns and failed to pay both taxes from 2019 through 2024. Investigators say she reported taxable income between $17,332 and $28,452, but bank records indicated much higher spending.

She allegedly owes over $55,000 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, and more than $123,000 in income tax, penalties, and interest.

What's next:

If convicted, each tax-related felony charge could mean up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Each count of wrongfully obtaining assistance carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.