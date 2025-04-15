MN weather: Cooler again Tuesday but return to 60s ahead

Expect another cooler but sunny day on Tuesday, but a return to the 60s isn't far away.

Tuesday forecast

Winds calm on Tuesday and temps are expected to stick in the low-to-mid 50s for most. Overnight, the metro will flirt with a freeze with lows in the mid 30s.

Looking forward

Temperatures bounce back into the 60s for Wednesday.

Thursday will start off quiet but a system will push through in the afternoon, bringing some pockets of scattered showers and even some thunderstorms are possible.

