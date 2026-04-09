MN Senate votes to ban crypto kiosks, bill heads to House

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The Brief The Minnesota State Senate voted to ban crypto machines, sending the bill to the House. An investigation by the Iowa attorney general found that more than 95% of the transactions on the kiosks are made by people who are actively being scammed. Minnesota police agencies have spoken in support of the ban.



A proposed ban on kiosks where you can buy or sell cryptocurrency took a giant step towards becoming Minnesota law today.

Proposed bill to ban crypto kiosks

Big picture view:

The Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve the ban on those crypto machines that look like ATMs.

A recent Iowa attorney general’s investigation found that more than 95% of transactions on the kiosks are conducted by people who are actively being scammed.

Police agencies across Minnesota spoke up in support of the ban.

It still needs House approval, and it should come up for a vote there soon.

The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9 reporter Corin Hogggard.



