MN Senate votes to ban crypto kiosks, bill heads to House
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ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A proposed ban on kiosks where you can buy or sell cryptocurrency took a giant step towards becoming Minnesota law today.
Proposed bill to ban crypto kiosks
Big picture view:
The Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve the ban on those crypto machines that look like ATMs.
A recent Iowa attorney general’s investigation found that more than 95% of transactions on the kiosks are conducted by people who are actively being scammed.
Police agencies across Minnesota spoke up in support of the ban.
It still needs House approval, and it should come up for a vote there soon.
The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9 reporter Corin Hogggard.