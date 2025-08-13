Missing Minnesota hiker Grant Gardner: Search ramps up in Wyoming

The Brief The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says search efforts have increased and more resources have been dedicated to find missing Minnesota hiker Grant Gardner. Grant Gardner was set to go on a three-day hike through the Misty Moon Lake area of the Big Horn Mountains. He last texted his wife on July 29, and hasn't been heard from since.



Authorities in Wyoming say the search efforts for Grant Gardner continue and have ramped up as the Lakeville native has not been heard from for more than two weeks.

Sheriff’s update on Grant Gardner

What they're saying:

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on the search for Gardner on its Facebook page on Monday, saying they’ve increased their resources and manpower in an effort to find him. Authorities say they are actively working to figure out Gardner’s whereabouts, and have moved command operations to the Greybull Wyoming Airport.

The search efforts have expanded with the use of drones, helicopters and planes, military-grade Bluetooth and cellphone detection, dog tracking teams, horse and foot teams and the Wyoming National Guard.

Grant Gardner goes missing

What we know:

Grant Gardner’s wife, Lauren, said as of Aug. 6 she hadn’t heard from him for a week. He was planning in late July to go on a three-day hike through the Misty Moon Lake area. He texted her on July 29 to say he made it to the summit of Cloud Peak in the Big Horn Mountains.

He hasn’t been heard from since.

On Aug. 1, the Big Horn Country Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report about an overdue hiker and immediately began searching for Grant.

What you can do:

Tips from hikers in the area are being routed directly to the Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 307-568-2324.