Missing hunter rescued from swamp after search in Kandiyohi County

The Brief The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was notified about a missing hunter on Saturday just before 10 p.m. Deputies say the man was found in a densely wooded, swamp area. Crews were able to get the man out of the woods shortly before midnight.



A search team was able to find a missing hunter in rural Kandiyohi County late Saturday night.

Missing hunter found

What we know:

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was notified shortly before 10 p.m. about a missing hunter off County Road 9 in Burbank Township, about seven miles north of New London.

Deputies were told the 59-year-old man was last seen around 5:30 p.m. and hadn't been in contact with anyone since then.

Search launched:

Deputies launched a search with a K-9 team, a sheriff's office drone, and a drone from the New London Fire Department. Around 10:52 p.m., the New London team spotted the hunter, who appeared to be in distress, waving his arms at the drone above him.

Deputies say the man was in a spot that was "dense with woods and swamp." A rescue team walked into the area on foot and with an ATV and was able to successfully find the hunter, who made it out of the woods just before midnight. He was later medically cleared by an ambulance team.

What we don't know:

The release doesn't spell out exactly what the trouble was for the hunter, whether he was stuck or just simply lost.