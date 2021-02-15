Missing 59-year-old Hutchinson, Minnesota man found safe, police say
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Update (12:40 p.m.): Police say Brian Nienstadt has been located and is safe.
Police in Hutchinson, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Brian Nienstadt, 59, was last seen at 9:15 p.m. Sunday on the northwest side of Hutchinson near Shady Ridge Road Northwest, according to the Hutchinson Police Department.
Nienstadt was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and cargo pants. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 135 pounds.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Nienstadt is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department at 320-587-2242.