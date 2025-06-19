Minnesotans remember late state Rep. Melissa Hortman for authenticity, kindness

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:56 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, McLeod County, Washington County, Rice County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Polk County, Pierce County
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:18 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:11 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Lyon County, Lincoln County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:20 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Grant County, Becker County, Wilkin County, Clay County, Wadena County, Otter Tail County, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 9:15 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Swift County, Todd County, Pope County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Stearns County, Morrison County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Chippewa County, Meeker County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Todd County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Freeborn County, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County

Minnesotans remember late state Rep. Melissa Hortman for authenticity, kindness

Published  June 19, 2025 9:33pm CDT
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
What set Rep. Melissa Hortman apart

Minnesotans are remembering Rep. Melissa Hortman and what legacy she leaves behind. FOX 9's Soyoung Kim has the latest.

The Brief

    • Minnesotans are grieving and honoring late state Rep. Melissa Hortman.
    • The constituent remembers Hortman’s powerful presence and friendship.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - As people across Minnesota begin to process and grieve the loss of late state Rep. Melissa Hortman's stories of who she was are coming into focus.

Force of kindness 

The backstory:

In the aftermath of the horrific shootings of two state lawmakers and their spouses early Saturday morning, one couple -- Melissa and Mark Hortman -- was shot and killed.

Local perspective:

Hundreds of people gathered to lean on one another for support as they honored the Hortmans on Wednesday with a candlelight vigil on the state Capitol steps.

What they're saying:

Over the past several days, the stories from those who knew Melissa Hortman in different capacities have been consistent. Many people have said she took the time to get to know people outside the House chamber walls.

Lifelong Minnesotan Jenny Olson described her first few interactions with meeting late state Rep. Hortman years ago after Hortman had just given a speech in front of a crowd. Olson said she was inspired by Hortman – the fierce attorney – the practical politician, but what had impressed her most was the thoughtful person.

"I felt seen by her as a young, female attorney. Every single time I saw her, she took a little bit more time to talk to me, to get to know me on a personal level," said Olson. "She wrote me a number of notes throughout the years. She knew how much my niece and nephew meant to me. So, if I posted something on Facebook or she saw something about that, the next note was about being a great aunt."

From a constituent to a fellow attorney to a friend, Olson said what she will remember most is how Hortman made her feel.

"She had a goodness to her core. I felt special when she did that. And I just feel really grateful that someone with so much more important things to do had the time to see me and make me feel that way," said Olson.

Minnesota lawmaker shootingsBloomington