Minnesotans brace outdoors during an air quality alert, experts say be careful

The Brief Many people in the Twin Cities metro felt the impact of the air quality alert out and about on Saturday. It's stemming from the wildfire smoke in Canada. The Air Quality Alert is in effect until Monday morning.



Many people felt the impact of the air quality on Saturday. It's stemming from the wildfire smoke in Canada, officials say it will linger through Sunday.

Outside during an air quality alert

What they're saying:

On Saturday, some people took precautions while walking around Bde Maka Ska Lake, such as masking up, while others waited until later in the day to enjoy the sun. Some were sitting lakeside. It's about an hour-long walk around the whole lake. We talked to one couple who came prepared to walk outside for two hours.

"With the face mask, it's actually not too bad, although it's hot and sweaty and a little harder to breathe, but when you take the face mask off, you get a burning in your mouth and in the back of your throat, and it smells bad," said Brad Bart. Susan Diem.

"And it makes us worried about, you know, prolonged exposure is there causing reactions in our lungs, so we want to play it safe.," said Susa Diem.

"I can feel it. I feel, but it feels much better than this morning. In my opinion," said Mary Szondy.

Air quality potential impact

What we know:

Experts say the air quality could have an impact on children, the elderly, and other sensitive groups. You want to be aware of shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness. Also of note, the wildfire smoke could irritate a person’s eyes, nose, and throat. But what about those of us who are healthy? We went to Hennepin County Medical Center to get you answers.

"I think it depends on the person you know. What our guidelines call out, are people doing long, strenuous exercise in this weather, regardless of the time of day and health status. I was out for a long bike ride this morning with a friend, and I could definitely feel it. So I think people just need to take it at their own pace, be real careful, and try to spend time indoors," said Dr. Matthew Prekker, Emergency and Critical Care Physician.

What's next:

The air quality alert is in effect until 9 Monday morning.