Minnesota welfare payments to increase for first time in 30 years

Families on Minnesota’s welfare program are about to see an increase in their payments for the first time in 30 years.

Beginning Feb. 1, the maximum cash grant for the Minnesota Family Investment Program, also known as MFIP, will increase by up to $100, according to a news release from the state Department of Human Services.

MFIP provides temporary income support and employment services to families with children experiencing poverty. The program serves more than 29,000 families per month.

The state Legislature approved the increase, proposed by the Walz administration, in 2019.

“This is an important first step to help low-income Minnesota families,” DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in a statement. “The families we serve are resilient and want to contribute to their communities despite the hardships they have faced. By giving families the boost they need to get back on their feet, we create better health and fuller lives that benefit our entire state.”

Welfare payments in Minnesota last increased in 1986.