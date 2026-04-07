Minnesota victim-services advocates push for funding at state Capitol

The Brief A Minnesota victims of crime account was established last year. State lawmakers and advocates say federal funding for victim services has become more unreliable over the past decade. An amendment to HF 1082 to appropriate $12 million in a one-time transfer was discussed Tuesday.



Many victim-service providers and advocates testified at the state Capitol on Tuesday to fund services supporting victims of crime in Minnesota.

State lawmakers say relying on federal funding has become unstable over the past decade.

Victim-advocate services funding

The backstory:

A Minnesota victims of crime account was established in 2025 through the omnibus bill after years of uncertainty in federal funding for direct services of victims of crime in Minnesota.

"The primary source of funding for these services is through the Federal Victims of Crime Act, also known as VOCA," said Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL- Shoreview.

"The funding that comes from VOCA is not based on taxes, but is instead based on criminal fines and related criminal fees and fines. This account has been unstable over multiple administrations for about a decade now. The needs for victim services are far greater than the amount we actually receive."

What they're saying:

Providers of crime victim services from across Minnesota shared with state lawmakers about the funding shortfalls they are facing.

They showed up to support the push for $12 million to the Minnesota victims of crime account.

Many testifying in person Tuesday in front of the Minnesota House Public Safety Committee about what services are at stake if the proposal to make a one-time transfer of $12 million to the special revenue fund isn’t approved.

"Just this week, we were called to the emergency room to respond to a sexual assault late at night," said Erica Staab, Executive Director of Hope Center.

"Making sure that when a child speaks up, someone is there to listen and to help. If we do not secure funding, children in our communities lose their safe place," said Sarah Reynolds, Executive Director of Child’s Place.

Plus, there were dozens of additional letters submitted in support of this funding.

"These programs save lives. They help victims and their families develop safety plans, get restraining orders, and access housing and other services they need," said Moller.

The other side:

In committee, there were questions raised about funding levels to the account through approved sources like marriage license fees. But what is tracking so far, is far off from what is needed to fill the federal funding gap for fiscal year 2027, which is why supporters say this push for a one-time transfer from the general fund is necessary.