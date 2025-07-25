Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Meeker Co., no leaks reported

article

The Brief A Canadian Pacific Kansas City train derailed in Meeker County on Thursday night. Some of the derailed cars contained hazardous materials, though no leaks have been detected. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.



A train derailment near Watkins, Minnesota, on Thursday night involved some cars carrying hazardous materials, though officials say no leaks have been detected.

Train derailment

What we know:

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a train derailment just after 7:20 p.m. in the 66000 block of Meeker and Stearns Street, about a mile west of Watkins.

Authorities said while some of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials, an initial assessment found no leaks. There is no immediate threat to the public, and no injuries have been reported.

A portion of the roadway will be closed to traffic, the sheriff’s office said, explaining that drivers who typically use this road will need to take alternative routes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how many cars derailed or the specific hazardous materials they were carrying.

The cause of the derailment is still being investigated.

FOX 9 reached out to the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway company for additional information.