20 most beautiful winter towns list includes a spot in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
A birdseye view of Lanesboro, Minnesota. The Root River flows to the left.(Photo By DAVID BREWSTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images) (FOX 9)

LANESBORO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Travel + Leisure ranked the 20 most beautiful winter towns in the U.S., and a Minnesota town is one of them. 

Lanesboro, Minnesota, located in the southeast of the state, has been ranked 18th. Lanesboro is tucked between the bluffs of the Root River Valley. During the winter, travelers can cross-country ski or snowshoe through the Root River State Trail system. 

Lanesboro is a quaint, small town with lots of outdoor activities during winter and summer. There are plenty of bed and breakfast locations for people to stay in, with a lovely downtown area that has restaurants and cafés for travelers to enjoy. 

20 most beautiful winter towns: 

  1. Aspen, Colorado
  2. Leavenworth, Washington
  3. Whitefish, Montana
  4. Woodstock, Vermont
  5. Jackson, Wyoming
  6. Telluride, Colorado
  7. Lenox, Massachusetts
  8. Kennebunkport, Maine
  9. Galena, Illinois
  10. Mystic, Connecticut
  11. Lake Placid, New York
  12. Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
  13. Fairbanks, Alaska
  14. Stowe, Vermont
  15. Frankenmuth, Michigan
  16. Mammoth Lakes, California
  17. North Conway, New Hampshire
  18. Lanesboro, Minnesota
  19. Custer, South Dakota
  20. Sun Valley, Idaho