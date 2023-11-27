20 most beautiful winter towns list includes a spot in Minnesota

article

Travel + Leisure ranked the 20 most beautiful winter towns in the U.S., and a Minnesota town is one of them.

Lanesboro, Minnesota, located in the southeast of the state, has been ranked 18th. Lanesboro is tucked between the bluffs of the Root River Valley. During the winter, travelers can cross-country ski or snowshoe through the Root River State Trail system.

Lanesboro is a quaint, small town with lots of outdoor activities during winter and summer. There are plenty of bed and breakfast locations for people to stay in, with a lovely downtown area that has restaurants and cafés for travelers to enjoy.

20 most beautiful winter towns: