Minnesota surpasses yearly average for deadly OHV accidents ahead of busy fall riding season

The number of fatal accidents involving off-highway vehicles, or OHVs, in Minnesota has reached the highest level in more than a decade, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Nineteen people in Minnesota have died in OHV accidents this year as of Sept. 3, before fall--one of the busiest riding seasons--has even gotten underway. The average number of OHV fatalities per year for the last decade is 18, the DNR said in a news release.

A girl wearing helmet riding in an OHV in Minnesota. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

The number of registered OHVs—including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), off-highway motorcycles and off-road vehicles—is on the rise in Minnesota. There have already been nearly 24,000 new registrations of ATVs alone—the most popular type of OHVs.

The DNR said conservation officers across the state are reporting an increased number of interactions with OHV riders. The most common issues they have been stopping riders for are riding too fast, riding where they are not supposed to ride and failing to obey traffic signs.

Officials are also reporting a trend of riders under 18 not wearing helmets.