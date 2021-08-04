Minnesota State Senator Franzen and State Auditor Blaha hospitalized after crash

article

Minnesota Senate Assistant Minority Leader Melisa Franzen and State Auditor Julie Blaha were both hospitalized on Wednesday after they were involved in a crash.

According to reps for both offices, the senator and state auditor were traveling back to the Twin Cities after visiting FarmFest in southern Minnesota when the crash happened.

Both officials were taken to the hospital. According to a spokesperson, Auditor Blaha remains under evaluation while Senator Franzen is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday evening.

The details of the crash were not immediately made available.