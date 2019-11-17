Minnesota State Patrol: More drivers cited for hands-free violations in September than August

The Minnesota State Patrol fears Minnesotans are regressing in their hands-free law compliance.

According to the State Patrol, 2,317 people were cited for violating the hands-free driving law in August after the law went into effect Aug. 1.

The law seeks to stop drivers from using their cell phones behind the wheel, but new data suggests drivers have slipped a little bit.

In September, 2,729 citations were issued statewide. That marks a more than 17% increase month-to-month.

“Unfortunately, some drivers are slipping back into old habits, and breaking the law in the process,” said the tweet from the State Patrol.