Minnesota State Fair inflation slows to 3%, St. Thomas 'On a Stick' report finds

The Brief New data from the University of St. Thomas' "On a Stick" report shows Minnesota State Fair prices mostly held steady, with overall fair inflation up just 3% compared to last year's 7% jump. Admission, parking and several food staples like Sweet Martha's Cookies and Dairy Barn Malts remained unchanged. The turkey leg from Turkey to Go saw the biggest jump, rising from $15 to $20.



Your wallet might not take as big of a hit at the State Fair this year.

St. Thomas's ‘On a Stick’ report

What we know:

The University of St. Thomas conducts an annual study called the "On a Stick" report, tracking the cost of popular fair staples.

This year, the report found that fair inflation rose 3% — a much milder increase compared to last year's 7% jump. Admission and parking costs both remained the same from last year.

Researchers also tracked 18 food and beverage staples, and several of the most beloved options held their prices steady.

Sweet Martha's Cookies, roasted corn and Dairy Barn Malts were all unchanged this year.

The one item that stung

Why you should care:

Not everything stayed flat, however.

The turkey leg from Turkey to Go jumped from $15 to $20 this year — one of the more noticeable price hikes at the fair.