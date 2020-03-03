Minnesota Secretary of State blames staff member for Pollfinder error that redirected voters to partisan website

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that “in a serious lack of judgement,” a staff member directed Minnesota voters looking for their polling place on the state’s online Pollfinder Tuesday morning to a partisan, progressive website.

The Secretary of State’s office Pollfinder website was down for a period Tuesday morning as people were trying to look up where to vote in the state’s presidential primary election.

Simon said his office’s policy in the event of technical issues is to redirect voters to find their polling place information on a designated backup, Google’s nonpartisan Voting Information Project. A message on the Pollfinder website read, “Due to heavy demand, you may be redirected to a trusted external site to find your polling place information.”

However, some people reported that they were redirected instead to the partisan website boldprogressive.org, a pro-Elizabeth Warren website.

In a statement, Simon blamed a staff member for the error, saying they “diverged from our emergency plan and, in a serious lapse of judgement, linked to a partisan website that contained polling place information.”

Simon said the link was up for approximately 17 minutes before his office discovered the error and corrected it.

Simon said he will not be testifying before the state Legislature on Tuesday afternoon as scheduled, but will be working to ensure the rest of the day goes smoothly instead.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I place the highest possible value on the nonpartisanship of this office, and I deeply regret this error,” he said in his statement. “Every Minnesota voter deserves a voting experience free of partisan influence, and I am committed to providing exactly that.”

Simon also reassured voters that the voting systems in Minnesota were not hacked or otherwise interfered with in any way.