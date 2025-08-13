Minnesota prisons to get rid of most K-9 teams, retired trainer calls it 'travesty'

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Corrections will eliminate most of its K-9 teams in November. The agency cited various reasons, including "difficult" budget choices and a $350,000 settlement. A retired prison K-9 trainer called the decision a "travesty" and said it would make prisons more dangerous.



The Minnesota Department of Corrections will get rid of most of its 13 K-9 teams in November, dramatically downsizing a program that handlers said makes prisons safer.

State prisons plan to eliminate most K-9 teams

What we know:

Citing issues ranging from "difficult" budget choices to costly six-figure settlements, the agency said it will reduce the size of its K-9 program from 13 to two teams on Nov. 5.

The remaining teams will be used exclusively for drug detection. (Current teams are used for both drug detection and apprehension.)

What's behind the decision:

The agency cited myriad factors in its decision, including budget choices and a $350,000 settlement over a dog bite.

Retired prison K-9 trainer calls decision a "travesty"

What he's saying:

"Removing the dogs from the Department of Corrections, from the prisons, is going to open the floodgates for staff assaults and inmate assaults," said Rick Jennings, a retired Minnesota prison K-9 trainer. "Ending the K-9 program in Minnesota is going to cause a lot of harm to staff and inmates. Inmates have said to me before, ‘I worry less when you guys are around....’"

Department of Corrections explains decision

The statement:

In an email on Wednesday, the agency said, in part: "Because the dogs are a state-owned resource, the agency understandably pays for the dog’s food and veterinary care. In addition, the agency provides compensation to the K-9 handlers for the daily care and maintenance of their canine partner, and each handler is provided a take-home vehicle, with the agency covering the cost of vehicle maintenance and fuel. Finally, the agency has faced liability exposure from accidental or unintended dog bites, including the recent settlement of more than $350,000. The agency takes these safety risks to staff and incarcerated individuals seriously.

"When the phased closure of Stillwater was announced, the legislature directed, and the agency endeavored, to maintain as many correctional officer positions as possible. Given this goal of maintaining security positions, agency leadership was required to make difficult budget decisions, including alteration of the size, scope, and focus of the agency’s K-9 program."