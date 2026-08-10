Minnesota primary 2026: Key races flying under the radar before Tuesday's vote

The Brief Eleven Minnesota lawmakers face challengers from within their own parties in primary races on Tuesday, August 11. The Hennepin County attorney race and several legislative contests are up for grabs down to the wire. Low voter turnout and party activist mobilization are likely to play a big role in the outcomes.



As Minnesota’s primary races come to a close, some high-stakes contests are flying under the radar and could shake up the Capitol.

Key legislative primaries could unseat incumbents

What we know:

Eleven current lawmakers are being challenged by members of their own parties, putting their positions at risk in Tuesday’s primary. Alongside the Hennepin County attorney race, these contests could lead to major changes in state leadership.

Dr. Larry Jacobs, a political science professor at the University of Minnesota, said, "These are low visibility, almost obscure primaries coming up. They don't get a lot of attention. So in these races, being able to mobilize the activists on the left and the right is a big advantage."

Mike Wiener, who recently left the state House, is running against nine-year Senator Paul Utke, (R-Park Rapids), in a campaign that could unseat the incumbent. Wiener secured the party endorsement with 80% of the vote at the convention, compared to Utke’s 20%, signaling strong support from conservative activists.

Jacobs said, "So that's a real signal that the challenger has been able to mobilize the activists who are more conservative than the already conservative Utke."

Senate District 46 is also in play, with 20-year Senator Ron Latz, (DFL-St. Louis Park), and former St. Louis Park Councilmember Lynette Dumalag both lacking the DFL endorsement. However, Dumalag has backing from both state representatives in the district.

Primary turnout in Minnesota is typically low, rarely topping 20%, compared to 76% in the 2024 general election. This makes the ability to motivate party activists especially important.

The Hennepin County attorney race heats up

Why you should care:

The Hennepin County attorney race is nonpartisan, with the top two primary finishers advancing to November. Name recognition and visibility are expected to determine who moves forward.

Jacobs believes state Rep. Cedrick Frazier has an advantage due to his higher profile. Diane Frenz, Hao Nguyen, Matt Pelikan, and Anders Folk are also in the running for a spot in the general election.

"There's no doubt Folk is a strong candidate. His challenge, though, is ask your neighbors if they've heard of him," said Jacobs.

A primary win does not guarantee victory in November, but both highlighted senate races are expected to be less competitive in the general election than they are in the primary.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many voters will turn out for these low-visibility primaries and whether incumbents will be able to hold off challengers energized by party activists.