Minnesota officials warn of increase in EBT card thefts

Low-income families and individuals who use SNAP food benefits report they're logging into their accounts and finding that money they use to feed their families is missing.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Human Services said there has been a significant rise in Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, benefit theft across the United States, including in Minnesota. State officials said it appears much of the theft is happening through card skimming, which happens when thieves steal credit, debit, or EBT card and PIN information using hidden devices on card-swiping machines.

On the 12th of every month, SNAP benefits get deposited into Jasmine Stewart's account. So, she thought it was strange Tuesday morning when she was out buying groceries in North Minneapolis and her card was declined.

"I checked the app, and it said I had a transaction for $302 and then a transaction for $327. And I was like, ‘That was not me,’" Stewart said.

More than $600 was missing, leaving only $10 in her account. She immediately called the county and also filed a police report. A woman from Brooklyn Center told FOX 9 a similar story. She said she learned her card was used in California and she was left with zero dollars in her account.

Officials with DHS said if EBT users see any suspicious activity, they should immediately reset their PIN, report their card as stolen, and request a new card. They may be eligible for a replacement if the theft is reported within 30 business days from the date of discovery for benefits stolen.

"The maximum replacement amount is either the benefit amount stolen from the EBT account or the total of the two months of monthly food benefits issued immediately prior to the date that SNAP food benefits were stolen, whichever is less. Households can contact their county or Tribal Nation eligibility worker to report and request a replacement of stolen benefits. Also, the Department of Human Services will notify households with potentially compromised EBT cards of actions they should take to protect their benefits," a DHS spokesperson said.

For people like Stewart, the theft is personal because the $639 deposits she gets last her and her two daughters a whole month, plus it’s getting close to the holidays.

"I use [the money] for fruits, meats, milk for my kids. My kids go to fruits and vegetables like crazy," she said. "Almost every food shelf near me is booked up for two weeks and then I don't get paid until next week. So, it's like, ‘what do you want me to do?’"

DHS officials said there are steps card users can take to protect their benefits, including regularly checking their transaction history, freezing their card, blocking online and/or out-of-state transactions, and changing their PIN often, including right before benefits are issued.

Hennepin County officials did not respond to FOX 9’s request for comment.

Ramsey County officials told FOX 9 in a statement, "Ramsey County has received reports that monthly benefits deposited in EBT accounts were then taken the same day by unauthorized users. The county is advising our participants in SNAP, General Assistance, Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP), Minnesota Supplemental Aid (MSA) and Housing grants to check their balance and call their caseworker if any problems are identified so we can provide immediate assistance. In the meantime, we are working with the Minnesota Department of Human Services to learn more about the issue."