Minnesota lawmakers return to State Capitol for 2nd special session after no compromise, bills signed

The Minnesota Legislature will convene for its second special session of the year Monday.

The last special session was originally planned to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the focus switched to police reform, leaving lawmakers deeply divided on what should be done.

Gov. Tim Walz is asking Republicans and Democrats to put aside their differences and reach an agreement on police accountability and reform after last month’s special session ended without compromise and no bills signed.

The governor also wants lawmakers to pass a bonding bill for construction projects around the state. It has been held up by disagreements over police reform and the governor's peacetime emergency for the coronavirus pandemic, which he will extend another 30 days.

Lawmakers are expected to pick up where they left off in the last special session.

Senate Republicans are holding a pre-session news conference at 9:30 a.m. at the Minnesota Senate Building. House Democrats will hold theirs at 11:15 a.m. via Zoom.

The special session gavels in at noon.