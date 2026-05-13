Minnesota lawmakers pass $140 million housing bill

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Redwood County, Swift County, Douglas County, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Renville County, Watonwan County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
7
Red Flag Warning
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, West Otter Tail County, Mahnomen County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Becker County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Norman County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, West Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, Clay County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, West Marshall County, Kittson County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, Roseau County, East Polk County, Grant County, Norman County, Wadena County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, East Becker County, South Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Lake Of The Woods County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Wright County, Stevens County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Benton County, Pope County, Chisago County, Kandiyohi County, Morrison County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, McLeod County, Todd County, Isanti County, Douglas County, Swift County, Redwood County, Meeker County, Kanabec County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Murray County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, Barron County, Polk County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Minnesota lawmakers pass $140 million housing bill

By
Published  May 13, 2026 4:10pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Minnesota House and Senate lawmakers on Wednesday passed a $140 million housing bill.
    • It includes funds for housing infrastructure, and emergency rental relief to prevent homelessness.
    • GOP lawmakers blocked bills for homes bill of rights, and limits on corporate homeownership.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Legislative leaders and the governor are still negotiating deals to close the session, but we saw Wednesday how quickly things can move once they find agreement.

Housing bill passes

What we know:

Both the Minnesota House and Senate passed a newly-negotiated housing bill on Wednesday.

It’s includes $100 million in loans for building housing infrastructure across the state, plus another $40 million for emergency rental relief as a preventative measure against homelessness.

What did the GOP block?

What’s not in the bill may be just as notable: The Senate passed a manufactured homes bill of rights, and a limit on corporate homeownership.

The GOP blocked those bills in House committees, and they are not part of the final agreement.

PoliticsHousing