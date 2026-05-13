Minnesota lawmakers pass $140 million housing bill

The Brief Minnesota House and Senate lawmakers on Wednesday passed a $140 million housing bill. It includes funds for housing infrastructure, and emergency rental relief to prevent homelessness. GOP lawmakers blocked bills for homes bill of rights, and limits on corporate homeownership.



Legislative leaders and the governor are still negotiating deals to close the session, but we saw Wednesday how quickly things can move once they find agreement.

Housing bill passes

What we know:

Both the Minnesota House and Senate passed a newly-negotiated housing bill on Wednesday.

It’s includes $100 million in loans for building housing infrastructure across the state, plus another $40 million for emergency rental relief as a preventative measure against homelessness.

What did the GOP block?

What’s not in the bill may be just as notable: The Senate passed a manufactured homes bill of rights, and a limit on corporate homeownership.

The GOP blocked those bills in House committees, and they are not part of the final agreement.