MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter's wife releases statement she was 'completely blindsided'

The Brief Jenny Boelter released a statement through her attorney about the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers. Her husband, Vance Boelter, is facing charges in the crime. Jenny Boelter said she was "blindsided" and "this violence does not at all align with our beliefs as a family."



Jenny Boelter, the wife of Vance Boelter, released a statement Thursday regarding her husband's alleged involvement in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Jenny Boelter statement

What they're saying:

Vance Boelter is the alleged gunman in the fatal shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. He is facing state and federal charges.

Jenny Boelter released a statement through her attorney, Halberg Criminal Defense, on Thursday.

"On behalf of my children and myself, I want to express our deepest sympathies to the Hortman and Hoffman families. Our condolences are with all who are grieving during this unimaginably difficult time, and we are praying daily for them.

"We are absolutely shocked, heartbroken and completely blindsided. This violence does not at all align with our beliefs as a family. It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith. We are appalled and horrified by what occurred and our hearts are incredibly heavy for the victims of this unfathomable tragedy."

Jenny Boelter says they have been fully cooperating with law enforcement. She also clarifies in the statement that on the morning of June 14, she drove to meet authorities and was not pulled over, as officials have previously reported.

"I received a call from law enforcement and immediately drove to meet agents at a nearby gas station. We were not pulled over; we parked and waited until they arrived. When they did, we voluntarily agreed to meet with them, answer their questions, provide all items they requested, and cooperate with all searches. We are grateful for the diligent and professional efforts of the authorities to fully investigate these crimes. We thank law enforcement for apprehending Vance and protecting others from further harm."

What's next:

Vance Boelter next appearance in federal court is scheduled for Friday, June 27.