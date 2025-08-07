Minnesota lawmaker and leaders vow to close “gap" in state ghost gun law

The Brief The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in a split decision that most ghost guns can be legal in the state. Attorney General Keith Ellison said the ruling is "concerning." State Senator Ron Latz said he will work to close what he calls a "loophole."



State leaders and lawmakers are responding to the Minnesota Supreme Court’s decision that ghost guns can be legal in the state.

Ghost gun debate heats up

The backstory:

The state’s highest court ruled Wednesday that it is legal for Minnesotans to possess ghost guns without serial numbers. Ghost guns are firearms typically assembled using parts, a kit, or 3D printed.

The ruling stems from a 2022 case in Anoka County when troopers found a ghost gun after a car accident.

Now, the majority opinion said Minnesota law "criminalizes the possession of a firearm that is not identified by a serial number only if federal law requires that a serial number be stamped, engraved, cast, or otherwise conspicuously placed on the firearm."

The court ruled that federal law did not apply in this case and directed further policy concerns to the Minnesota Legislature.

Authorities across the country and in Minnesota have said the number of ghost guns linked to crimes has soared in recent years.

Pushing for changes to state law

What they're saying:

In response to this latest ruling, State Senator Ron Latz (DFL - St. Louis Park) said he plans to introduce legislation in the 2026 Legislative Session aligning state law with federal law.

He released this statement:

"No one could’ve foreseen a world where you could print the parts to make a gun at home, but that’s the world we live in today. This decision makes it clear that our state gun laws need to reflect this new reality and the increasing prevalence of ghost guns. As Wednesday’s decision lays out, it is up to the legislature on how we regulate these guns, and I will introduce legislation closing this loophole."

Attorney General Keith Ellison sent FOX 9 this statement:

"The spread of ghost guns presents a serious threat to the safety of Minnesotans, which is why today's ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court is so concerning. To keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, I have been working hard to hold firearms dealers accountable when they sell guns to straw buyers who then re-sell those weapons on the black market. Ghost guns, by definition, circumvent many of the protections in place to ensure firearms are only put into the hands of qualified buyers, allowing them to more easily be used for criminal acts and to be trafficked. Leaders in Minnesota need to work together to fill this gap in state law, ban ghost guns, and keep people safe."