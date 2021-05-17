Minnesota legislature approves smoking as method of medical cannabis use
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota House and Senate both voted to expand the state’s medical marijuana program Monday, allowing users to smoke it in addition to other uses.
The provision is part of the 520-page Health and Human Services conference committee report.
According to the medical marijuana program, medical users can now take cannabis in liquid form, pill form, vaporized or by smoking.
The new rule would go into effect March 1, 2022.
