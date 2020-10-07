Minnesota firefighters return from helping crews at Oregon-California border

Over two dozen Minnesota firefighters are back home after heading west to help stop the wildfires.

They're glad to be home but also said they would go back if there was another call for help.

For two weeks, Minnesota crews from all over the state helped to battle the Slater fire burning at the Oregon and California border. The smoke was thick at times, and they all slept in tents at a base camp. The firefighters said battling a wildfire is very different from taking on a structure fire.

“The terrain was a lot of work. There were times we were climbing hills and we’re hanging on to trees to climb the hills, so it was something, especially when you’re carrying a pack of water on your back,” said firefighter Dan Anderson.

“They would actually start crying when they were talking to us, explaining that it’s a sound they’ve never heard, that fire coming down. We just kind of talked with them and consoled them a little bit that we’re here to help and do what we can,” added Dave Cox with the Brainerd Fire Department.

Firefighters said they spent their time in Cave Junction, Oregon and that the people there were very welcoming and grateful the entire time they were there. The Slater fire is only 67 percent contained at this time.