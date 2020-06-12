Minnesota corrections officer on leave for comments made during moment of silence for George Floyd

A Minnesota corrections officers is on paid investigatory leave after an outburst during a moment of silence for George Floyd at the state prison in Stillwater earlier this week, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections confirmed to FOX 9.

Following an order from Gov. Tim Walz, all DOC facilities took part in a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds Tuesday to mark the start of the funeral for Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

“After the announcement was made at Stillwater to begin the moment of silence, a comment was heard over the radio to the effect of ‘Is this for the injustice of having Derek Chauvin locked up?’” DOC spokesperson Nick Kimball said in an email.

The corrections officer who made the comment was escorted out of the building.

Chauvin is the police officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly cried out that he could not breathe. Chauvin is charged with murder in Floyd’s death and is being held at Oak Park Heights, the state’s maximum-security prison, where he is being held in segregation outside the general prison population.

“Comments like that have the potential to affect the safety of the facility,” Kimball said. “The comment heard was offensive and extraordinarily inappropriate.”

The corrections officer remains on leave pending an investigation.