Minnesota boy appears in 'Next 100' commercial, runs onto the field at the Super Bowl

Before kickoff of Sunday night’s Super Bowl, 32 young fans, including one Minnesotan, ran out onto the field representing each of the NFL teams.

It was a tribute to the “Next 100” honoring the NFL’s 100th season.

It was a dream moment for those kids, including the 11-year-old from southern Minnesota.

“It’s nerve-wracking because there’s so many people there, but then I just looked at the players and I was like, ‘Whoa!’” said Brayden Williamson.

Williamson was the one Vikings fan chosen to be featured in the commercial.

“There was an NFL commercial advertising the contest,” said Jamie Williamson, Brayden’s dad. “Brayden’s Uncle Dave tapes all of his football games and said, ‘Hey, we can put this together really easily.’”

The league must have been impressed by his entry and, just last week, he found out in front of his entire school that he would be going to the big game in Miami. He chose to take with him the man who instilled in him a love of the game.

“I’ve taken him to a lot of games over the years so once he found out he won’t he said, ‘Dad, I’m going to take you to a game.’ So I got to go with him and we had the time of our lives,” Jamie said.

Every kid in the group signed a commemorative ball for Brayden, too.

“We picked it up at the Super Bowl experience and I had all the kids sign it that were there and won the contest,” Brayden explained.

It’s a memento he’s excited to share with his classmates Tuesday, but not before he makes up for all that school he missed to be there.

“He better get his homework done too,” said Jamie.