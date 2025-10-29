Minnesota AG's letter to Congress worries hemp industry

The Brief Minnesota’s hemp industry is facing potential collapse due to proposed federal changes. Attorney General Keith Ellison's actions are causing concern among industry insiders. Business owners say they’d lose 95% of their business, so they’re advocating for a delay in changes to study regulation impacts.



Minnesota's hemp industry is on edge as potential changes to federal hemp laws could threaten its future.

Minnesota hemp industry at risk

What we know:

The state's hemp industry is valued at about $200 million this year, contributing tens of millions to the state’s revenue. However, a letter from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and 38 other attorneys general is causing concern.

Sen. Rand Paul has described the situation as an "Armageddon for hemp," highlighting that the Farm Bill being advocated for could limit THC content in hemp products to levels that would make them unsellable.

Steven Brown, CEO of Nothing But Hemp, expressed his worries about the future of his business, stating that if hemp-derived THC products become federally illegal again, it would severely impact their operations.

The other side:

Ellison’s office clarified that the intention is to prevent unregulated internet sales of cannabis across state lines. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is not aiming to exclude products that are legal and properly regulated within the state.

Brown argues that the proposed changes could lead to the collapse of the industry, as it would be difficult to reformulate products to meet new specifications.

Future actions and concerns

What's next:

Sen. Rand Paul is urging Congress to delay any changes for 18 months to allow for a comprehensive study on the best ways to regulate the hemp industry.

Brown fears that 95% of their products would be affected, and the industry might not survive the proposed changes.

What we don’t know: It remains unclear how Congress will respond to Sen. Paul's request for a delay and study of the proposed changes.